HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is telling parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of drugs.

“Parents, please continue talking to your children about the dangers of all these drugs,” the HCSO said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says in the past week, the HCSO K-9 Unit made two arrests for narcotics.

During the arrests, the sheriff’s office says, “Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Marijuana in a ziplock bag that field tested presumptive positive for Methamphetamine & Fentanyl.”

The HCSO says a large amount of THC dispensary products were going to be resold to underage consumers, including youth in the Syracuse area.