HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for the owner of two cows who they say are “trying to hitch a ride on the Interstate.”

“We are working to get them to safety, but we need help identifying their owner,” said the HCSO.

The HCSO says one cow is all black and that the other is red with a white face and underbelly. Both have green ear tags.

“We first received calls on these two last night in the area of Southeast 84th Street and South Kansas Road,” the HCSO said. “They’re now in the area of I-135 and Southeast 125th Street.”

The HCSO says they have been trying to locate the owner of the cows but have been unsuccessful.

The HCSO is working to get them to a safe location.

“If you know anyone in the area with cattle matching this description or the photos, please either let them know, or contact dispatch (911),” said the HCSO. “Until then, we’ll be workin’ on this ’til the cows come home.”