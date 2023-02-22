OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — The Overland Park Police Department says they’ve seen no increase in tickets or arrests since recreational marijuana became legal across the state line.

“It’s still early,” spokesman John Lacy told WDAF-TV Wednesday. “That law just passed recently, and we know that there are people who are probably purchasing in Missouri and bringing it across state line, but we have not seen an increase or a spike.”

Lacy said patrolling their portion of Interstate 435 as drivers head west from Missouri into Leawood and then Overland Park hasn’t been a priority yet.

“We have to have probable cause,” Lacy said. “In other words, they have to be speeding. They have to make an illegal lane change, things of that sort.”

Lacy said their department has more important crimes to try to solve.

“We’re here to catch murderers, robbers and rapists, things of that sort. Those are really the priority for us,” he continued.

“Not saying that the marijuana is not a priority, but if you talk to any officer on the street, that’s the type of crime that they’re looking for, and that’s the type of crime we want to combat here in Overland Park.”

But Lacy said their numbers could change later.

A spokeswoman for the Kansas Highway Patrol said they also haven’t seen an increase in traffic stops over the last two and a half weeks. She said troopers haven’t changed their techniques.

A spokeswoman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said the same thing Wednesday.

While recreational marijuana became available to buy in Missouri on Feb. 3, it’s still illegal to possess or consume while you’re in Kansas.