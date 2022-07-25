HAYS, Kan. (AP) — The Hays School District is reconsidering its dress code for elementary and middle school students after a parent asked that a ban on clothes referring to Satanism be removed.

Mary Turner, who has three children in the district, told the board last week that her family belongs to the Satanic Temple.

She noted the district has a policy that says it doesn’t discriminate against students based on their religion.

But the dress code bans middle school and elementary students from wearing apparel referencing Satanism.

After discussion by the board, Superintendent Ron Wilson said he would talk with school administrators and bring the dress code back for administrators to consider on Aug. 5.