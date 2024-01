HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Hays is under a winter storm traffic emergency.

During the emergency, the City says it is unlawful to park a vehicle on any street designated as an emergency snow route.

The City of Hays Public Works Department and Hays Police Department are requesting members of the public to move vehicles from snow routes at this time. A citation could be issued, or the vehicle could be towed.

The emergency will remain in place until it is terminated.