HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hays Police Department says not to worry if you see a Mississippi kite on the ground.

According to the HPD, many of their CSOs have been responding to multiple calls for young Mississippi kites on the ground.

“Reporting parties believe the kites to be injured because they spread their wings to make themselves look bigger to anything that may harm them,” the HPD said.

The HPD says while they appreciate people caring enough to call, it is the time of year when the youngsters are learning to fly.

“If you look to the skies, their parents, grey in color with red eyes, are circling, keeping a close eye on their young,” the HPD said.

According to the HPD, the birds will soon be flying south for winter.