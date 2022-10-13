HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself into a house in Hays.

Brenon Johnson, 33, of Hays, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement pfficer.

A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., police received a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment building in the 300 block of W. 8th St. in Hays. The caller said they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in another apartment.

Upon arrival, two women exited the apartment with blood on them, and one of them had multiple injuries. Johnson also exited the building covered in blood.

Officers attempted to detain the man, but he ran back inside the apartment. He shouted at officers that he had a gun and threatened to shoot them. The two women were removed from the scene, and a perimeter was established.

The Hays Police Department Special Situation Response Team and the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team were called to the scene, and for over three hours, attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

HPD says the efforts were unsuccessful, and Johnson broke windows, displayed knives, threatened to burn down the apartment complex, and threatened to shoot the officers.

At 9:24 p.m., a chemical irritant was inserted in the apartment. Six minutes later, at 9:30 p.m., Johnson exited the home but continued to resist arrest.

He then reached into his waistband. Police said an officer used a “less than lethal launcher” and shot Johnson with a “foam-tipped impact round.”

Johnson surrendered and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.