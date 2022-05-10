HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays school district is looking to pass a $143.5 million bond project. Voters on Tuesday will head to the polls.

With it, USD 489 hopes to renovate two elementary schools, renovate the current middle school into a new elementary, construct a new high school and move the middle school to the current high school. In addition, one older elementary school and administration center would be closed.

“I’m expecting a big turnout, and that is just because there’s been a lot of push for this bond issue. There’s been a lot of things in the news, signs all over our town, so I’m expecting a big turnout,” Ellis County Clerk/Election Official Bobbi Dreiling told KSN News in late April.

There are two measures on the ballot for the bond. One is a sales tax to offset some of the costs. The other is for the bond.

