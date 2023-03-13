MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in McPherson provided an update Monday to a train that derailed and leaked denatured alcohol.

The McPherson Fire Department said crews are continuing hazmat response cleanup. Once the hazmat potential is alleviated, Union Pacific can begin moving the rail cars.

Around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, McPherson fire crews responded to a grass fire in the 1200 block of S. Main St. Crews found a fire and train derailment. The fire was quickly extinguished. The department found that 13 rail cars had derailed and two were leaking denatured alcohol.

The department asks citizens to avoid the area as many agencies are working at the site. Roads in the area have been reopened.