EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson’s Jace Pavlovich and Wamego’s Weston Moody have been chosen as head coaches for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl.

According to the Kansas Shrine Bowl, the head coaches were selected from the group of assistant coaches in the previous year’s game. The selection is determined by a vote from the previous coaching staff, camp directors, trainers, and managers.

McPherson’s Jace Pavlovich – west team

McPherson High School Head Coach Jace Pavlovish will be leading the west team. He is entering his ninth season as head coach at McPherson, where he has compiled an overall record of 72-18.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl says Pavlovich is entering the 2023 season tied with Tom Young as the program’s all-time wins leader.

The Bullpups finished 10-2 during the 2022 season.

“I am honored and privileged to be chosen to lead the West squad this year,” said Pavlovich. “To have the privilege of being a small part of this great event and to help in the noble cause it represents is a dream come true. I am grateful for being chosen, but the credit should rest with the outstanding players, coaches, and administrators at McPherson High School. Westside!”

Wamego’s Weston Moody – east team

Wamego High School Head Coach Weston Moody will be leading the east team. He is entering his sixth season as head coach at Wamego, where he has compiled an overall record of 38-15.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl says Wamego is coming off a 12-1 season that included their first-ever state championship game appearance in 2022.

Coach Moody was named the 4A Coach of the Year by multiple outlets following his program’s historic 2022 season.

“I am honored to be selected as the Head Coach of the Shrine Bowl East squad,” said Moody. “I’m humbled to be able to play a small part in the efforts of the Shriners, who provide care to youth in need worldwide and highlight the best football players in the state of Kansas. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and it would not be possible without our players, staff, Wamego community and my family.”

Kansas Shrine Bowl

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is hosted by the Kansas Shrine each year and is a state-wide all-star high school senior football game that puts players from the east and west against each other. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s.

The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl, presented by Mammoth, is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at Welch Stadium in Emporia, Kansas.

The west team won 21-20 in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl game in Hays.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl says the west now holds a 31-17-2 advantage all-time and has not lost

since 2018, with four wins and a tie (2022) since the last East victory in 2018.

“We’re excited to have both of these great coaches associated with our organization,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director B.J. Harris. “To be selected by your peers is an honor and reflects the type of skill and character both Coach Moody and Coach Pavlovich possess. We’re looking forward to working with both as we continue to grow the Kansas Shrine Bowl and maximize our impact on Shriners Children’s.”

For more information on the Kansas Shrine Bowl and how to donate, click here.