WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A head-on collision on a Kansas Highway sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Kansas Highway 177.

The KHP said a Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old man from Alta Vista crossed the center line and hit a 70-year-old man from Emporia driving a Nissan Frontier head-on. While crossing the center line, the Alta Vista man sideswiped a Jeep Wrangler in front of the Emporia man.

The Emporia man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The Jeep’s driver, a 62-year-old woman from Allen, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.