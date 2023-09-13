SAINT JOHN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Rattlesnake Creek in Stafford County.

The advisory is for the portion of the creek from 80th Avenue to the Little Salt Marsh inside the Quivera National Wildlife Refuge. It is a distance of roughly 10 miles.

The advisory was issued due to the release of water and crude oil from oil and gas production into the creek. The KDHE says there may be elevated levels of contamination, like chlorides in the creek, which can pose serious health risks to humans and animals that come into contact with contaminated water.

The advisory will be rescinded once testing by the KDHE determines that it is safe. Rattlesnake Creek begins in Kiowa County, traveling northeast through Edwards and Stafford before joining the Arkansas River in Rice County.