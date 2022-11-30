GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Heat lamps caused two structure fires in Garden City within the past few weeks.
The Garden City Fire Department said the most recent occurred on Saturday.
The department has offered safety tips while using the devices.
- Do not place the heat lamp near combustible materials such as straw, hay, or grass.
- Make sure that the heat lamp is secured and not capable of falling.
- If using an extension cord, make sure it is plugged into its own outlet, preferably a GFCI outlet, to protect from the elements and not on a power strip.
- Do not wrap extension cords around items or place them under rugs. This creates friction within the cord itself and can cause failure of the cord.
- Make sure your heat lamp is UL-rated (Underwriters Laboratory) by looking for the UL tag and rating.