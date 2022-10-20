Update: This article has been updated to reflect the correct direction the vehicles were driving.

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Herington man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after colliding head-on with a car while riding a motorcycle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man was driving a 2000 Buick north on Highway 77 while a 37-year-old man, driving a 2000 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, was driving southbound.

The Buick struck the motorcycle, and the motorcycle driver was ejected from his motorcycle.

The driver of the Buick was not injured. The motorcycle driver was transported to a Wichita hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.