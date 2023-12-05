WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Herington teen was killed following a crash in Marion County on Monday. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Lost Springs man was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on 190th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. The car struck the trailer of a northbound semi on U.S. Highway 77.
Michelle E. Brasch, 18, was a passenger in the Mustang, and she died at the scene. The Mustang’s driver was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.
AI’s Cafe, located in Lost Springs, shared the following Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon:
As many are aware, Monday night there was a tragic accident that cost the life of Centre Highschool student Michelle Brasch. This is an unbearably difficult time for her family, especially her mother Erika Corona and Twin sister Mariah Brasch.
Dwayne Moenning was also severely injured in the accident and is currently at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, in stable but critical condition.
We will have two donation buckets at the register to help boost donations for support for these families. Or you can cashapp the families directly
Michelle’s fund- $mariocorona11 on cashapp
Dwayne’s fund- $jesmoenning on cashappAI’s Cafe