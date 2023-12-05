WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Herington teen was killed following a crash in Marion County on Monday. It happened around 6:15 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Lost Springs man was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on 190th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. The car struck the trailer of a northbound semi on U.S. Highway 77.

Michelle E. Brasch, 18, was a passenger in the Mustang, and she died at the scene. The Mustang’s driver was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

AI’s Cafe, located in Lost Springs, shared the following Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon: