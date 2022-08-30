WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents of Hesston and Rose Hill are voting on Tuesday to decide whether to fund millions of dollars in school improvements.

Hesston residents are deciding on a $33 million bond to add new classrooms at the middle school and high school. Other improvements include a new auditorium, weight room, band and music rooms, and improved entryways.

Courtesy: USD 460

The poll site for the election is Kingdom Life Church, 505 S. Ridge Road in Hesston. It will be open for voters until 7 p.m. More info about this election, including a sample ballot, can be found by clicking here.

In Rose Hill, voters are deciding on a $19 million issue. The bond would provide updates and additions to all buildings.

Courtesy: USD 394

