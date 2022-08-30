WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents of Hesston and Rose Hill are voting on Tuesday to decide whether to fund millions of dollars in school improvements.
Hesston residents are deciding on a $33 million bond to add new classrooms at the middle school and high school. Other improvements include a new auditorium, weight room, band and music rooms, and improved entryways.
The poll site for the election is Kingdom Life Church, 505 S. Ridge Road in Hesston. It will be open for voters until 7 p.m. More info about this election, including a sample ballot, can be found by clicking here.
In Rose Hill, voters are deciding on a $19 million issue. The bond would provide updates and additions to all buildings.
