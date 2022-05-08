SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A high-speed chase in western Kansas on Saturday led to an arrest.

Courtesy: Scott City Police Department

According to the Scott City Police Department (SCPD), at 4:11 p.m., SCPD officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic infractions.

The truck failed to stop, leading officers to follow in pursuit.

The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and lasted over 50 miles, going through rural Scott County and ending in Finney County at 4:55 p.m.

According to SCPD, 20-year-old Braden Mitchell, of Holcomb, was arrested on suspicion of the following:

felony flee & elude

reckless driving

driving under the influence

transportation of an open container

minor in possession of alcohol

possession of THC

criminal possession of a firearm

illegal window tint

and multiple traffic violations

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Finney County Sheriff assisted the SCPD in the pursuit.