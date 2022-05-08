SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A high-speed chase in western Kansas on Saturday led to an arrest.
According to the Scott City Police Department (SCPD), at 4:11 p.m., SCPD officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic infractions.
The truck failed to stop, leading officers to follow in pursuit.
The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and lasted over 50 miles, going through rural Scott County and ending in Finney County at 4:55 p.m.
According to SCPD, 20-year-old Braden Mitchell, of Holcomb, was arrested on suspicion of the following:
- felony flee & elude
- reckless driving
- driving under the influence
- transportation of an open container
- minor in possession of alcohol
- possession of THC
- criminal possession of a firearm
- illegal window tint
- and multiple traffic violations
The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Finney County Sheriff assisted the SCPD in the pursuit.