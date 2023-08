WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High wind blew a semi over on Interstate 70 in Trego County on Monday. It happened around 8 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Freightliner was westbound on I-70 crossing the Old U.S. 40 overpass bridge when the wind blew it over into the median. The vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side.

The driver, a 55-year-old old Ohio man, was taken to Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt according to the KHP.