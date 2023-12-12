WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified the highly pathogenic avian influence at two egg layer facilities in Kansas. One of the facilities is in McPherson County, and the other one is in Rice County.

The KDA says the two facilities increased their biosecurity upon the initial HPAI outbreak in 2022. When the facilities noticed clinical signs of HPAI in their birds, that is when the KDA was contacted.

The egg layer facilities were placed under quarantine, and the birds were humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the KDA.

In addition, the KDA will be “establishing a 20-km surveillance zone around the infected premises, and other farms or properties with poultry that fall within that zone will not be allowed to move birds or poultry products on or off their property without permission from KDA.”

This marks five cases of HPAI in Kansas this fall. The KDA says since the start of the outbreak in 2022, there have been 21 cases of HPAI in the state.

HPAI is primarily spread through migrating wild waterfowl. It is a contagious viral disease that can cause severe illness and/or sudden death. Symptoms of HPAI include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; incoordination; and diarrhea. If any symptoms are observed in your birds, contact your veterinarian immediately.

For more details about HPAI, click here.