WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Highways around Wichita are snow-packed and icy. Some are even closed north and west of the city.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed all state-maintained highways in much of south-central Kansas: in Barton, Edwards, Kiowa, Pawnee, Reno, Rice, and Rush counties and in much of Stafford County.

Also added to the closings was U.S. 50 west of Newton in Harvey County and K-89 in Harvey County.

In Stafford County, the closings are from U.S. 281 to the west, including U.S. 281. It’s not clear when the highways can be reopened.

KDOT also has closed numerous highways due to the storm in southwest, northwest and north central Kansas. I-70 remains closed west of Salina.

