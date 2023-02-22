ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad says they will be able to operate their historic steam engine one more year before it has to undergo its federally mandated 15 year comprehensive inspection.

That inspection requires the railroad to completely inspect their 104-year-old steam engine, Santa Fe 3415, including the boiler, running gear and tender, and repair or replace any parts required before the engine is allowed to operate again. The inspection is required by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The process takes two years to complete. During that time, the railroad will use its 1945 ALCO S-1 with its 660hp diesel-electric engine, which was originally owned by the Hutchinson & Northern Railroad.

The railroad discovered they had one more year after they began the paperwork process to begin the inspection. They are however still collecting donations to help fund the cost of the inspection and any needed repairs.

To donate or to learn more about the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad, visit their website.