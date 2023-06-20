WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hoisington man has been charged for making online threats to the Nashville Pride event.

United States Attorney Henry Leventis of the Middle District of Tennessee has charged 25-year-old Joshua Hensley, who also goes by Josh Echo, with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat related to the upcoming Nashville Pride event. The event is scheduled for this weekend, June 24-25.

FBI agents arrested Hensley on Thursday at his home in Kansas. He then appeared before a magistrate judge. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in the District of Kansas.

According to the indictment, on April 26, Hensley posted comments to a Facebook post for Nashville Pride and allegedly threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event.” In another comment posted the same day, Hensley allegedly threatened to “commit a mass shooting.”

Hensley faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count if convicted.