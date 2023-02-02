HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hoisington police are investigating after a reported attempted kidnapping.

The victim told police they were walking in the 800 block of West 2nd Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when a white van pulled up with two men inside. He told investigators that one of the men grabbed him and tried to pull him into the van, but he was able to escape and run away. The van reportedly left Hoisington westbound on West 2nd.

Hoisington Police ask anyone who has information about the case or witnessed anything suspicious to contact the police department. They also ask anyone in the area who has surveillance video from around the time of the incident to contact the department.