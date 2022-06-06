LEOTI, Kan. (KSNW) – A Holcomb teen is dead following a crash Sunday in Wichita County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 6 p.m. on A Road or the 300 block of Adobe Raod.

The KHP says a Dodge Intrepid was eastbound on A Road when the car began to rotate in a clockwise direction. The driver attempted to correct it, and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver of the Intrepid, 17-year-old Trevor A. Korbe of Holcomb, died in the crash. According to the KHP, he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

Both teens, two passengers inside the car, were taken to Wichita County Hospital. One was seriously injured. Both were wearing their seatbelts.