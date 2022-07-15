KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — The upcoming football season could be a whole new game in Kansas.

That’s exactly what Kansas Speedway and Hollywood Casino are hoping will happen.

Next week, Hollywood Casino will unveil plans for sports betting as football season and race weekend at Kansas Speedway approach.

The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8, with Buffalo traveling to Los Angeles.

The next day, Friday, Sept. 9, begins race weekend at Kansas Speedway. The weekend is highlighted by NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 11.

That same afternoon the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cardinals in Arizona.

It’s likely to be the first big weekend people will be able to bet on both the race and football in Kansas.

Kansas officially legalized sports betting on July 1, joining others states such as Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Iowa, and Illinois.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said last month the goal is to have sports betting in place for the kickoff of the NFL and college football seasons.