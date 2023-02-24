SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina has been selected to host the National Division II Christian Homeschool Basketball Tournament from 2024 to 2026.

The tournament will be held primarily at The Salina Fieldhouse and Kansas Wesleyan University’s Mabee Arena, with the majority being played at the fieldhouse.

“We are excited to have our tournament in Salina. Besides the central location, Salina has exceptional facilities like the Salina Fieldhouse and KWU’s Mabee Arena,” says Tournament Director Steve Poage. “In addition, Salina’s diverse lodging and dining options will provide excellent choices for our athletes, families, officials, and spectators. We believe the move to Salina is a win/win. A win for the homeschool basketball organization and a

win for the student-athletes and all participants.”

Visit Salina has estimated that the three-day event will generate an economic impact of $932,000 in the Salina area.

“This is a great event for Salina, and we are so excited to welcome teams from throughout the United States,” says Tiffany Benien with Visit Salina. “I truly believe Salina will embrace this event, provide an atmosphere to grow in the future, and continue its success!”

This year’s tournament is being held in Hutchinson and runs March 2-4.