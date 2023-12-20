INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A house is considered to be a total loss after a fire in southeast Kansas Wednesday morning.

According to the Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department, they responded at 5:37 a.m. to the report of a fire with injuries near South 2nd Street and East Magnolia Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews were met with the house fully engulfed in flames that were exposing the area to the north to danger.

Courtesy: Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department

A second alarm was requested. The Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department says crews attacked the fire defensively and were able to bring it under control within 45 minutes.

Fire/EMS Chief Shawn Wallis says one person had non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated at the scene. He was not able to confirm if an animal died in the fire.

Cherryvale Fire-EMS, Independence Rural Fire and Dearing Rural Fire assisted the Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department.