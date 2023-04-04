GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire in Garden City on Monday night damaged a house and a car.

According to the Garden City Fire Department (GCFD), they received a call at 8:59 p.m. for the report of a fire in the 5700 block of E. Crestview Dr.

Upon arrival, the GCFD reports finding a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire and smoke showing, as well as a vehicle that was 25% engulfed by fire.

“Command completed a 360 walk-around inspection of the structure and determined that the front quarter of the house was heavily involved with fire,” the GCFD said.

Firefighters put the fire out and searched the home. No injuries were reported.

An investigation deemed the fire was accidental. The GCFD says the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Estimates of the damage done to the house and car are unknown at this time.