WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday night marks the 121st meeting between Kansas State University and the University of Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.

This year’s matchup is especially interesting, as this game is the first since 1995 where both Kansas and Kansas State are ranked at the time of the meeting.

Kansas State has won 14 straight, but the Jayhawks will look to end that streak.

At this point, both the Jayhawks and Wildcats are largely out of contention for the Big 12 Championship game — Though there is still a scenario for the Wildcats to make it, albeit an unlikely one — and both teams are currently bowl-eligible.

While the Wildcats hold a better conference record at 5-2 (Kansas is 4-3), both teams hold the same record: 7-3.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s game.

Who: Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

When: 6 p.m. CST

Where: David Booth Memorial Stadium — Lawrence, Kansas

Television: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports