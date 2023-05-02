TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new Kansas law that defines biological sex in areas like restrooms is just months away from going into effect, however, state officials say it’s unclear how it will be enforced.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach told reporters in a press conference on Monday that the method of enforcement is unclear.

“The bill doesn’t lay out a clear mechanism of enforcement, so at this point, the statute doesn’t give clear direction on that,” Kobach said.

Senate Bill 180 creates the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” which has also been called the “bathroom bill” by opponents.

In addition to restrooms, the legislation would define words like “woman,” “man,” “mother,” and “father” in areas like athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence centers, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, and “other areas where biology, safety, or privacy are implicated that result in separate accommodations.”

Kobach said the Attorney General’s office would potentially interpret those definitions if questions arise from state agencies.

“When an agency asks, ‘Okay, what do we do? Does this definition apply here?'” he said.

The proposal stirred controversy in the legislature. During debates, opponents questioned the motive behind the legislation and how it would be put into action.

“It does nothing to protect women’s rights, but instead weaponizes the rhetoric of rights to erase protections for trans and non-binary people,” said Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, during debates.

The law will go into effect on July 1. According to Kobach, it could be interpreted on a case-by-case basis.

“It’ll probably arise in the course of some set of facts that emerges that we’re not anticipating right now. We will step in and say, here’s what the definitions that have been newly created, how they apply to pre-existing Kansas law, and we would go from there,” Kobach said.