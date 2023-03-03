SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone found human remains in north-central Seward County on Tuesday. Investigators are still trying to identify the remains and the circumstances of how the person died.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office learned about the remains just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies were sent to check the area of Kansas Highway 83, mile marker 17, because possible human remains had been found.

Experts have confirmed the remains are human. The sheriff’s office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are working together on the investigation.

They say additional processing and testing are needed, so identifying the person is expected to take longer than usual.

The sheriff’s office says it is too early to say if the person died of natural causes, an accident or a homicide.

If you know something that could help with the case, call the sheriff’s office at 620-309-2000 or 620-309-2057.

You can also submit a tip anonymously online to the KBI.