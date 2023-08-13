OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – People were lined up at 93rd and Metcalf to show their support for fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald.

“We service the police bikes, and we work with them pretty closely,” 19-year-old Jack Wagner said in an interview with FOX4 Saturday at that intersection.

Wagner felt like it was important to come and support Officer Oswald, who was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 6. He died the following day.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s the least I can do,” Wagner said.

Wagner was joined by 21-year-old Jack Burris.

“I was shocked,” Burris said. “You hear about these things on the news in other places, but you don’t expect for them to happen in our community, so it was pretty shocking to hear, especially what happened.”

Burris says his work helps out the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department on a regular basis.

A number of police officers from different departments, like KCK, drove in the Parade of Blue along Metcalf.

“It definitely shows kind of how close our community is even though we are a big city, we are a small town,” Burris said. “It just shows how much everybody in this community cares.”

The parade ended at Harmon Park in Prairie Village. Hundreds of people stood on the hill to pay their respects to Oswald. The ceremony was followed by a candlelight vigil. Chaplain Kip Nelson lit the candles.

“I would say that in this instance for sure for Fairway and Jonah’s family,” Nelson said when asked if Oswald’s family and the police department need the help of the community right now. “But I would say first responders as a whole need the support of the community. They need to know that they’re loved, they’re appreciated, they’re valued for what they do.”

When it comes to helping Oswald’s family after the death of Jonah, you can donate to them by clicking here.