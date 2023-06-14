TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wildlife officials are opening the floor to public comment on changes that could impact hunters statewide.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the KDWP Commission is examining recommendations from staff regarding challenges posed to Kansas’ natural resources. Chiefly, these topics include increased hunting pressure on wildlife during the state’s waterfowl seasons and declining numbers of turkeys.

Jessica Ward with the KDWP said in a news release that two items will be up for discussion at an upcoming meeting at noon on Thursday, June 22. The first is whether or not Kansas should initiate a lottery draw system for non-resident turkey hunters. The other is whether or not baiting wildlife should be prohibited on KDWP lands and waters, along with private lands leased by the KDWP.

This comes after significant discussions earlier this year on turkey hunting cuts. KDWP Commissioners later approved axing the fall Kansas turkey hunting season and reducing spring bag limits in certain units.

Non-resident Turkey Permit Application

Ward said the KDWP is looking to reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest by recommending to the commission that an application period should be implemented. This would take place between January and February for non-resident turkey hunters, allowing these hunters to apply for specific hunt units. If successful, they would receive a turkey permit valid for that hunt.

This recommendation was first sent to KDWP commissioners in September 2022, according to Ward. It remained a public agenda meeting item for four additional meetings. When the commissioners vote on this item in June, it will be their sixth meeting spent discussing the recommendation.

Baiting on KDWP Lands and Waters

Ward said this topic is up for discussion as KDWP staff are looking to reduce the spread of wildlife diseases and decrease hunter conflict along with illegal activities associated with hunting. Staff recommends the commission prohibit baiting on KDWP lands and waters, along with those lands leased by the KDWP as part of the Walk-in Hunting Access (WIHA) and iWIHA programs. If approved, this would not apply to licensed fur harvesters.

This was first brought to the attention of commissioners in January 2022, according to Ward. It has appeared in six public meetings since it was introduced. Commissioners voted on and voted down this recommendation on March 9, instructing staff to continue refining their recommendation and present it again at a later date. When this matter is voted on in June, it will be the ninth meeting where KDWP Commissioners have discussed the topic.

Meeting Specifics

The KDWP Commissioners will gather on June 22 in a hybrid-format public meeting that will be streamed from Acorns Resort, located at 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, in Milford, according to Ward. All members of the public are welcome to attend or participate via Zoom. Participants tuning in virtually can get login instructions by clicking here or watch live video/audio by clicking here.

To request an interpreter for the hearing impaired, call the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 800-432-0698. Anyone with a disability can request other accommodations by contacting the commission secretary at 620-672-0702.

The next KDWP Commission meeting will be on Aug. 17 at Pittsburg State University’s Bicknell Center VIP Room in Pittsburg.