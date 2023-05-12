HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson School Board will meet in a special session Monday.

The meeting is to address a projected teaching shortage. The district expects to be short at least 14 teachers for the 2023-24 school year.

Parents in the district have expressed concern that the district would close some schools to consolidate classrooms. Board president Kail Denison has said they will look at several data points during Monday’s special session.

Earlier this week, board members said it was too soon to say whether or not consolidation would be considered.

Monday’s board meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Career and Technical Education Academy, 800 15th Circle, in Hutchinson.