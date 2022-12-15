LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Community College (CC) Blue Dragons went into Wednesday night’s NJCAA National Football Championship looking for their second title in 18 months.

However, several self-inflicted mistakes, to go along with a shutout performance by Iowa Western’s defense, led to the Blue Dragons’ first loss this season and their first shutout loss since 2010.

Wednesday’s game could be seen as a chance at revenge for Iowa Western, whose only loss this season came from Hutchinson on Nov. 12 when the Blue Dragons scored a touchdown on a blocked punt late in the 4th quarter to stun Iowa Western 29-28.

Hutchinson CC has now lost only five games since the start of the 2019 season.

To read more about the game, click here.