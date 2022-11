Fire crews working a house fire in the 400 block of W. 6th Ave (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department is battling a house fire.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Dept Twitter account, the fire is in the 400 block of W. 6th Ave, near the intersection of N Monroe St and W 6th Ave.

The Hutchinson Fire Department says all crews are working.

There was also a heavy fire upon arrival by fire crews, the Hutchinson Fire Department says.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.