WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson fire crews on Thursday helped a man who was stuck in mud in Cow Creek.

A news release from HFD says at 6:14 p.m., they were called for an entrapment with a person stuck in mud up to their chest. When crews arrived on scene, they found a man in his 20s that was stuck in mud up to his chest.

His friends who called the HFD said when they called, the man was only in as deep as his knees. In the short time it took HFD to respond, he sunk over a foot.

Crews used a rope to put around he man to keep him from sinking any further. Then, they got a ladder and buried it beside the trapped man, which helped him get out of the mud.