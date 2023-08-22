HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Public Schools has moved Blue & Gold Night.

The annual event, which introduces the school’s fall sports programs, had been scheduled for Thursday night at Gowan Stadium. It has instead been moved to Friday due to the heat.

The schedule for Friday will be as follows:

7 p.m. – Hutch High Dance Team Performance

7:05 p.m. – Hutch High Cheer Performance

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem, by HHS Band

7:15 p.m. – Introduction of Fall Sports Teams

7:30 p.m. – Fight Song, by HHS Band

7:45 p.m. – JV/V Football Jamboree

Fall sports teams will need to report to the northwest corner at 7 p.m.

In addition to the cheer, dance, and football teams, cross county, golf, soccer, tennis, and volleyball teams for the new school year will all be introduced.