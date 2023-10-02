HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A home in Hutchinson has significant damage following a fire Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of N. Waldron just before 9 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from a single-story home.

Fire officials say crews found heavy smoke and low visibility inside the home. Multiple pets were rescued, but only two survived, according to the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Crews found the seat of the fire, which was in the kitchen, in the back of the home. They were able to bring it under control.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, there is significant fire damage to the back of the home and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

The department is working to determine what started the fire. The home’s residents were not hurt.