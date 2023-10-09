OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Osage County say a Hutchinson man was killed this weekend in a rollover crash.

It happened on Sunday around 1:45 p.m. in the 32400 block of S. Shawnee Heights Road, near Melvern.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was Raul A. Reza-Lujan, 36, of Hutchinson. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

He was driving a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup south on Shawnee Heights Road when it lost control and left the road on the west side, rolling the vehicle.