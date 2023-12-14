HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Clothed in Compassion and Oz Chiropractic are offering a sensory-safe opportunity for children to meet Santa this holiday season.

Traditionally, meet and greets with Santa are busy with people, have bright lights, are playing Christmas music, and can be loud overall.

“It can be really overwhelming for our little people’s body systems,” said Dr. Megan Bartley, Clothed in Compassion Corporation CEO and Occupational Therapist. “Sometimes our kiddos get so overwhelmed so quickly that, you know, we see big emotions, we see what we call meltdowns, or some people call them temper tantrums, but it’s really just their way of expressing that it’s too much. ‘I’ve got to back off. I need a break. I need a safe space.'”

Courtesy: Dr. Megan Bartley

Clothed in Compassion is a nonprofit pediatric therapy clinic in Hutchinson that offers specialized holistic care for children through occupational therapy, speech therapy, and play therapy.

“We have a heart to not only build authentic community in Hutchinson and Reno County and beyond, but we also see a need to provide opportunities for our children with different needs, including sensory processing disorders or other diagnoses, to have an alternative safe space to experience some of those common community activities that we know and that we love,” said Dr. Bartley.

Sensory & Santa offers an alternative environment that is quiet, has low lighting, is slower-paced, and allows children to decide how they wish to engage with Santa.

“I think it’s really important to be mindful of how you’re feeling in the moment and that if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed or a little anxious about crowds or loud environments, think about how our kids might be feeling,” said Dr. Bartley. “Take into consideration it may not be a child misbehaving because they want to, but maybe that’s the only way they can communicate, and maybe it’s too much for them, and see if you might be able to support them as a parent or a guardian in accepting the event in a new way.”

Sensory & Santa will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oz Chiropractic, 1529 E. 30th Ave. in Hutchinson.

Those who attend will be able to get a picture with Santa, decorate ornaments, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and/or explore the sensory gym.