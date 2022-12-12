HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Regional Health Systems has announced their Chief Strategy Officer Charles Welch has been let go.

The move is part of the organization’s executive team reorganization plan, according to a news release issued by HRHS announcing the change. Welch had been with Hutchinson Regional since April 2019, serving as vice president and chief development officer until being promoted to CSO in October of 2021.

The announcement comes just one month after the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Ken Johnson. Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti has been serving as interim CEO since Johnson’s departure.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Chuck, who has been an integral part of furthering our strategic plan the past three years, which will help set the stage for our future,” says Acting CEO and Chief Quality Officer Nick Baldetti in a news release. “On behalf of the board and executive team, I thank Chuck for his leadership, vision, and dedication to HRHS and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Hutchinson Regional Health Systems include Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County, Health-E-Quip, Horizons Mental Health Center, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, and Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation.