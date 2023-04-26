HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson School Board is looking for a candidate to fill a vacant seat on the board.

The person chosen to fill the vacancy will serve from June 12 to Jan. 8, 2024. After a review of applications, the board will interview selected candidates and make a selection at their June 12 meeting.

“We encourage all community members who are passionate about education and committed to our schools to consider applying for this important position,” says BOE President Kail Denison in a news release.

To be eligible to apply, you must be at least 18 years old, live in the school district, and be registered to vote in Reno County. Applications are available at the USD 308 Administration Center or can be requested by emailing brownj@usd308.com.

The application must be signed and returned either in person at the district office, or by email, to Clerk Jamie Brown by 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Applications can also be mailed to Jamie Brown, Clerk of the Board of Education, 1520 N. Plum Street, Hutchinson, KS 67501, but must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

According to the district, USD 308 serves approximately 4,400 students in pre-kindergarten through post-high school.