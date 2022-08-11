HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Students at Hutchinson High School (HHS) will host a Field Night fundraiser for the Jones family on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The fundraiser will feature yard games, food trucks, a 5K walk, and more. The entry fee is $5, and there will be other opportunities to donate money to support the Jones family.

In early July, while standing on the sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky, the Jones family was hit by a car, sending Ava, her mom Amy, her little brother, and dad, Trey, to the hospital. Her dad later passed away.

Local businesses have partnered with the Field Night planning team to make the event possible. All money raised will go to support the Jones family.

The event is similar to another event DECA students hosted in 2021 after HHS softball coach Clayton Evans was injured in a golf cart accident, paralyzing him from the waist down.

“Last year, my students wanted to run a fun event to get kids ready for school. When I was injured, those students decided they wanted to make it a fundraiser to my family. When we were planning this year’s event, we debated on if we should do it for fun, or for a fundraiser. When we heard the news about the Jones family, we knew we wanted to do a similar fundraiser and raise funds for their family,” Evans said.

Field Night will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Don Michael Field in Hutchinson. If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can reach Evans at 620-474-2723.

For more information about the Field Night for the Jones, click here.

To keep up with updates on the Jones family, check out the ‘Jones Family Updates Facebook group.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to assist the Jones family. If you would like to donate, click here.