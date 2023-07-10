HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson police say an 88-year-old woman has died following a crash last week in Hutchinson.

It happened shortly after 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 6. According to Hutchinson Police, a 91-year-old Hutchinson man was driving south on Waldron Avenue, right next to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, when due to a medical condition, he crashed into a power pole.

He, along with his 88-year-old passenger, were taken by Reno County EMS to the nearby hospital for treatment. The woman was later transported to a Wichita hospital.

She later died from her injuries, according to the Hutchinson Police Department. Police say both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Their names are being withheld until police complete their investigation.