HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The family that has organized Smallville Con in Hutchinson for the past 10 years has decided it cannot do it anymore. The convention was a celebration of comic books and pop culture.

The DC Comics character Superman grew up in the fictional town of Smallville, Kansas. In 2013, Hutchinson agreed to rename itself Smallville for one day, and the annual convention came along with it.

“Over the last eleven years, the Robinson family has diligently worked to provide a quality, light-hearted event that was both fun and affordable for the entire family to share in our fascination and love of pop culture entertainment,” Jon Robinson, Smallville Con owner, wrote in a news release.

The first year was so successful that the two ATMs ran out of money at the site. This year, the three-day event included a costume parade, a car show, a race, food and music. Robinson said they have brought in over 50 celebrity guests and hundreds of creators and vendors over the decade.

But he said organizing the event also takes its toll.

“Following the conclusion of our 10th Anniversary Celebration, we acknowledge the increasing impact to our families coupled with rising operational costs are no longer supportive of a quality show,” he said. “Therefore, it is with a heavy heart we announce the conclusion of operations for Smallville Con: Hutchinson’s Very Own Pop Culture and Comic Book Celebration.”

Robinson said this was one of the hardest decisions he has ever made.

He thanked all the Smallville Con fans, volunteers, vendors, writers, creators, artists, sponsors, and celebrity guests.