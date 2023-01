WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at WaKeeney to close on Saturday.

The Northwest Kansas Department of Transportation said the closure comes due to “adverse conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado.

KDOT said it could extend into eastern Kansas.

