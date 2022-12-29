WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Interstate 70 is closed in both directions from Denver to Burlington, Colorado, due to winter weather in Colorado and in far northwest Kansas.
The Kansas Department of Transportation said I-70 west of Goodland is completely covered with snow.
For the latest travel conditions in northwest Kansas, click here.
Click here for the latest KSN Storm Track 3 Weather forecast and radars.
TRACKING THE WINTER STORM
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- South-Central Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- North-Central Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- SkyView Dodge City
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP