HILL CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says an icy road contributed to a rollover accident Thursday morning in Graham County.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on U.S. 283 Highway, about 10 miles north of Hill City. According to troopers, a 16-year-old boy from Lenora was heading southbound in a Chevy Silverado when his truck began to slide on an icy bridge.

The driver entered the east ditch and overcorrected, causing the truck to flip onto its side. The truck then slide across the highway to the west ditch, where it flipped over several times before coming to rest on its top.

The teen, who was wearing his seatbelt, was taken by EMS to the Graham County Hospital with potentially serious injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.