WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 52-year-old Idaho woman was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 35 in Coffey County on Monday.

It happened just after noon at milepost 150 or Homestead Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Dodge Avenger driven by Leigh Spangler of Pocatello, Idaho, left the highway, entered the ditch and struck a bridge on Homestead Road.

Spangler died at the scene. The KHP report says she was wearing a seatbelt.